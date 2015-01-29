First Alert Forecast: toasty temperatures likely - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: toasty temperatures likely

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
Your Monday afternoon will feature lots of sun and few or no showers. A light offshore breeze flow will promote 80s for both inland communities and also the beaches. (Source: WECT) Your Monday afternoon will feature lots of sun and few or no showers. A light offshore breeze flow will promote 80s for both inland communities and also the beaches. (Source: WECT)
An upper-level ridge of high pressure will likely deliver at or above-average temperatures and at or below-average rain chances through the work and school week. (Source: WECT) An upper-level ridge of high pressure will likely deliver at or above-average temperatures and at or below-average rain chances through the work and school week. (Source: WECT)
Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast... (Source: WECT) Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast... (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

After a Saturday that featured an inequitable distribution of rain and a Sunday that brought a abundant supply of sun, a summery high pressure system will keep the days of this work and school week in the "sunny and warm" column.

MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect mostly sunny skies, northwest breezes of mainly 5 to 15 mph, and highs in the 80s. There is a very small chance that an afternoon shower or storm could pop near Kenansville, Richlands, or Burgaw.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Through the weekend, sunny skies and low rain chances will rule. Expect nights in the 60s and 70s. Days will have highs at least in the 80s and few lower to mid 90s could mix in for inland areas.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!

  • Inside WECT.comMore>>

  • First Alert Weather Tools

    First Alert Weather Tools

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:03 GMT
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>

  • First Alert Weather NewsFirst Alert Weather NewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: toasty temperatures likely

    First Alert Forecast: toasty temperatures likely

    Monday, May 15 2017 4:45 AM EDT2017-05-15 08:45:23 GMT

    After a Saturday that featured an inequitable distribution of rain and a Sunday that brought a abundant supply of sun, a summery high pressure system will keep the days of this work and school week in the "sunny and warm" column.

    More >>

    After a Saturday that featured an inequitable distribution of rain and a Sunday that brought a abundant supply of sun, a summery high pressure system will keep the days of this work and school week in the "sunny and warm" column.

    More >>

  • 'Hurricane Hunters' visit NC as part of hurricane awareness tour

    'Hurricane Hunters' visit NC as part of hurricane awareness tour

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:28:57 GMT
    Major Devon Meister of the United States Air Force says a comming misconception is that pilots fly over a hurricane. Instead pilots fly directly through the storm at a reduced rate of speed. (Source: WECT)Major Devon Meister of the United States Air Force says a comming misconception is that pilots fly over a hurricane. Instead pilots fly directly through the storm at a reduced rate of speed. (Source: WECT)

    Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.

    More >>

    Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.

    More >>

  • May 7 to 13 is Hurricane Preparedness Week

    May 7 to 13 is Hurricane Preparedness Week

    Monday, May 8 2017 7:40 AM EDT2017-05-08 11:40:42 GMT
    The average "return period" of a hurricane of any strength coming within 50 miles of a given point in the Cape Fear Region is six years. Matthew (2016) and Arthur (2014) were the most recent examples. (Source: WECT)The average "return period" of a hurricane of any strength coming within 50 miles of a given point in the Cape Fear Region is six years. Matthew (2016) and Arthur (2014) were the most recent examples. (Source: WECT)

    Hurricanes are irregular visitors to the Cape Fear Region; these ferocious storms require vigilance, preparedness, and, sometimes, life and property-saving action. May 7-13 is Hurricane Preparedness Week.

    More >>

    Hurricanes are irregular visitors to the Cape Fear Region; these ferocious storms require vigilance, preparedness, and, sometimes, life and property-saving action. May 7-13 is Hurricane Preparedness Week.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly