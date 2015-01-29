First Alert Forecast: to start week, showers and storms to keep heat in-check

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

RELATIVELY QUIET ON THE TROPICS... After Tropical Depression Four formed in the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean last week, new tropical storm formation is unlikely to start this week. (Source: WECT)

YOUR FIRST ALERT 7-DAY PLANNING FORECAST features very warm and humid weather. Showers and storms ought to be relatively more numerous Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday versus other days. (Source: WECT)

WARM AND HUMID, BUT NOT INTENSELY HOT... Intervals of clouds, showers, and storms will help hold temperatures and heat index values down for Monday versus where they were late last week. (Source: WECT)

Heat index values reached near 105 late last week, but an active storm pattern will likely preclude such intense numbers early this week. Pop-up storms will present the typical hazards of torrential downpours, localized poor-drainage flooding, and intense lightning strikes... but a few instances of strong winds can't entirely be ruled-out.

MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variably to, at times, mostly cloudy skies to deliver scattered to, at times, numerous showers and heavy storms. In times of rain, temperatures are likely to hover in the 70s but, independent of rain, mid to upper 80s are more likely. Heat index values will peak in the 90s amid humid southerly breezes.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Daily storm chances will shrink from the 40 to 50% range Tuesday to the more standard mid-summer baseline of 30% between Wednesday and Friday. Daily highs are likely to be in the 80s to around 90 for Tuesday more solid 90s could mix in between Wednesday and Friday. Sultry 70s are likely for nightly lows through the period.

TROPICS: The remnants of Tropical Depression Four are unlikely to reorganize between Puerto Rico and Bermuda. New tropical storm formation is not expected in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean - Monday or Tuesday. The next tropical storm name on the 2017 list is "Don".

