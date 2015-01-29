First Alert Forecast: Thanksgiving weekend to be mostly dry, cool

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your hour-by-hour composite model for Thanksgiving evening suggests showers could either graze the Cape Fear Region or stay just offshore. Also: expect clouds and chilly temperatures in the 40s. (Source: WECT)

Your hour-by-hour composite model for Thanksgiving afternoon sensibly depicts partly or mostly cloudy skies, nippy north breezes, and temperatures in the cool 50s. Have a happy and safe holiday! (Source: WECT)

November 2017 has been drier than average with Wilmington only officially recording 0.98 inches of rain thus far. Most of the four-day holiday weekend is looking dry, too, although an offshore low pressure system could nick the Cape Fear Region with rain chances early in the period. We're thankful you trust your First Alert Weather Team! Here are more forecast specifics for...

THANKSGIVING DAY: Expect partly or variably cloudy skies, nippy northeast winds of around 10 mph, and cool afternoon highs mainly in the mid and upper 50s. Since last Thanksgiving featured a high of 77 and the average for this date is 67, you'll likely notice the cooler feel! The chance for a shower will grow modestly from near 0% early to 20 to 30% by evening. Have a happy and safe day!

THE LONGER RANGE: Friday will have a shower risk near 20 to 30% and highs in the 50s to near 60. Saturday and Sunday's rain chances will be slimmer: 10% or less. Also in this period, expect daytime temperatures in the 50s to at most 60s and nights mainly in the 40s. Monday of next week will likely feature a colder and potentially frosty morning in the 30s and bright, crisp 50s for the afternoon.

THE TROPICS: The official end of the bruising 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season is November 30... so just about a week away! Thankfully, new tropical storm development is not expected anywhere in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, or Atlantic Ocean itself in the next couple of days. If a late-season tropical storm were to form, it'd get the "S" name on the 2017 list: Sean.

