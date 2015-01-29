Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: temps to tumble after Tuesday, rain chances in the mix too

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features A 70-opportunity for Tuesday and then a much colder weather pattern for the rest of the work week right into the weekend. (Source: WECT)

In the upper-levels of the atmosphere: a deep trough of low pressure is likely to anchor itself over the eastern U.S. later this week and this weekend. With this, think: COLD! (Source: WECT)

Your Wednesday afternoon composite model shows evidence of the passage of a cold front. Notice generous cloud cover, periods of rain, nippy north winds, and tanking temperatures. (Source: WECT)

Your Tuesday afternoon composite model quite sensibly depicts limited showers, partly or variably cloudy skies, balmy south breezes, and temperatures mainly in the lower 70s. (Source: WECT)

Just ahead of a cold front, south breezes should support a mild Tuesday but, behind the front, you ought to be on-guard for tumbling temperatures and an extended period of chill between Wednesday and the weekend! Rain chances are in the mix for the remainder of the work week but dryness will likely win the weekend.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variable clouds and a few showers could drift across the area from south to north. Balmy south or southwest breezes of mainly 10 to 15 mph will help boost temperatures toward the lower and middle 70s - which is about ten degrees above the average early December highs of lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect clouds to deliver scattered showers or even a period of steady rain. South or southwest breezes will promote temperatures deep in the 60s in some cases early but north or northeast breezes will likely cause readings to cascade through the 50s and 40s through the afternoon and evening hours.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Gray clouds will congest skies for Thursday and Friday. Chilly showers will remain moderately to highly likely in this time, too. Brighter skies and lower shower chances are more likely for the weekend. Brace for temperatures in the 30s and 40s to, at best, 50s throughout this period!

TROPICS: The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ended November 30. Off-season tropical storm development is rare, but if a system were to develop in December, it would get the name "Sean". Take a look back at the awfully active 2017 season HERE.

