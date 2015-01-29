First Alert Forecast: settled weather, at long last, to grace the area Friday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features hotter weather - with high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s and lower 90s - for Memorial Day weekend. Most of this time will be dry but a few strong thunderstorms may pop up, too. (Source: WECT)

This is your Cape Fear Region temperature and wind flow model for Friday afternoon. Notice how the sunshine will bring widespread warm 80s. Westerly winds will mainly flow around 10 mph, but a few gusts to the 20 mph range are possible. (Source: WECT)

Whoa! Did the model break? Nope! Friday is first day this week in which your cloud cover and "future radar" model is storm-free in the Carolinas! The closest pop-up showers will be in Maryland and Delaware. Meanwhile, enjoy the sun here! (Source: WECT)

A high pressure system will bring a pleasant, tranquil, and dry ending to what's been, overall, a very wet and stormy work week. Temperatures and pop-up storm chances will grow through Memorial Day weekend and, though most of the time will be rain-free and hospitable for outdoor plans, some of the pop-up storms will have the means to become locally intense. Thanks for staying alert as you have a happy and safe holiday weekend!

FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy mostly sunny skies for the day and mostly clear skies for the night. The chance for a shower will hover near 0% through the period. Also enjoy reasonably low humidity levels, Friday afternoon highs mainly in the lower and mid 80s, and late Friday night lows mainly in the 60s. Lots of daylight to seize, too! Sunset isn't until quarter after eight in the evening.

Enjoy a sunny 80s kinda Friday... guilt-free! We've had plenty of rain to keep gardens green this week. #WECTwx #ilmwx @medwick pic.twitter.com/qxCPRWcOlS — WECT Weather (@WECTWeather) May 26, 2017

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Saturday will have sun, summery afternoon highs in the upper 80s to around 90, and a 0 to 10% chance of a pop-up storm. Sunday and Memorial Day will have partly sunny skies, more toasty afternoon highs in the 80s to near 90 range, and a 30 to 40% chance for locally strong pop-up afternoon storms. Thanks again for staying alert! Beyond Memorial Day, warm 80s remain in the forecast for the middle of next week.

