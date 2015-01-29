First Alert Forecast: mild temperatures and low rain chances - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: mild temperatures and low rain chances

By: Gabe Ross, Weather Forecaster
A moisture-starved front could bring the chance for couple of storms Thursday. (Source:WECT)
Your Easter sunrise forecast is cool and dry. Sunrise times are right around 6:40. (Source: WECT)
Afternoon highs on Thursday rise to the comfortable and mild mid-70s. (Source: WECT)
Your planning forecast alludes to the return of showers and thunderstorms by the beginning of next week. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT)

A moisture-starved cold front will have limited success undercutting a warm and sunny high-pressure ridge in this forecast period. Thus, dry weather and near or above-average temperatures will remain the rule through Easter weekend.

THURSDAY DETAILS: Variable clouds take control with chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in both the morning and afternoon. Afternoon highs reach the low 70s with northeasterly winds between 5 and 10 mph.

FRIDAY DETAILS: Rain chances shrink back to near 10% amid mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

WEEKEND DETAILS: Rain and thunderstorm chances Saturday, and Easter Sunday remain on the very low end. Expect days mainly in the 70s and nights mainly in the 50s and 60s.

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT
