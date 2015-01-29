First Alert Forecast: mild temperatures and low rain chances

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your planning forecast alludes to the return of showers and thunderstorms by the beginning of next week. (Source: WECT)

Afternoon highs on Thursday rise to the comfortable and mild mid-70s. (Source: WECT)

Your Easter sunrise forecast is cool and dry. Sunrise times are right around 6:40. (Source: WECT)

A moisture-starved front could bring the chance for couple of storms Thursday. (Source:WECT)

A moisture-starved cold front will have limited success undercutting a warm and sunny high-pressure ridge in this forecast period. Thus, dry weather and near or above-average temperatures will remain the rule through Easter weekend.

THURSDAY DETAILS: Variable clouds take control with chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in both the morning and afternoon. Afternoon highs reach the low 70s with northeasterly winds between 5 and 10 mph.

FRIDAY DETAILS: Rain chances shrink back to near 10% amid mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

WEEKEND DETAILS: Rain and thunderstorm chances Saturday, and Easter Sunday remain on the very low end. Expect days mainly in the 70s and nights mainly in the 50s and 60s.

