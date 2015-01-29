First Alert Forecast: temps set to soar to near record levels

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A subtropical high pressure system will help temperatures soar to near record levels Thursday and Friday. A cold front will bring a spell of chillier air for the weekend but another sharp warm-up appears likely for next week. Your forecast for...

THURSDAY: A fog bank or a shower is possible but partly sunny skies ought to be the rule. Southwest winds around 10 mph will fuel highs well into the 70s inland and near 70 for the beaches. Wilmington's average high for February 15 is 60; its record is 79.

FRIDAY: A fog bank or a shower is possible but partly sunny skies ought to remain the rule. Temperatures will start in the balmy 60s and, amid toasty west winds, soar to the 70s to near 80 by the afternoon - very close to the February 16 record of 80!

THE LONGER RANGE: North winds will develop and favor another cool spell for the weekend. Expect temperatures in the 40s and 50s for most hours. Shower chances: 30-40% Saturday, 10-20% Sunday. Yet another warming trend looks to develop early next week...

