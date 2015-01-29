First Alert Forecast: temps held in-check Tuesday but another heat wave looms

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Tropical Storm Don formed in the Atlantic late Monday. Don's official forecast track suggests it will stay very far south of the U.S. (Source: WECT)

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features a stretch of intense and potentially dangerous heat late in the week and the weekend. (Source: WECT)

A strong high pressure ridge will squash shower and storm chances and intensify the heat across the Carolinas by the end of this week. (Source: WECT)

Numerous clouds and scattered locally drenching showers will help hold temperatures to the 80s across the eastern Carolinas Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

A tired old frontal boundary will continue to focus clouds, rain chances, and, relatively speaking, cool temperatures on the Cape Fear Region Tuesday. Be alert, though: a strong high pressure ridge will bring another summer heat wave later this week and into this weekend!

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly or variably cloudy skies. Scattered showers could develop and locally drenching storms may even mix in. Temperatures will likely peak in the warm but not intensely hot 80s amid humid southerly or southwesterly breezes of mainly 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Prospects for cooling storms will become quite slim between Wednesday and the weekend. With less garden-wetting rain and more searing sun, temperatures and heat index values are likely to reach the stressful mid to upper 90s and 100s, respectively, in this period.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Don formed in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean late Monday. Don is likely to enter the southeastern Caribbean Sea Wednesday. Strong upper-level winds ought to keep Don from strengthening much and, by Friday, the system could dissipate over the southern Caribbean Sea.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

