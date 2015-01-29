First Alert Forecast: temps begin to heat up as shower chances d - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: temps begin to heat up as shower chances diminish

By: Gabe Ross, Weather Forecaster
A strong high pressure ridge will squash shower and storm chances and intensify the heat across the Carolinas by the end of this week. (Source: WECT) A strong high pressure ridge will squash shower and storm chances and intensify the heat across the Carolinas by the end of this week. (Source: WECT)
Temperatures remain consistent in the mid 70s before driving through the 80s Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WECT) Temperatures remain consistent in the mid 70s before driving through the 80s Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WECT)
Tropical Storm Don formed in the Atlantic late Monday. Don's official forecast track suggests it will stay very far south of the U.S. (Source: WECT) Tropical Storm Don formed in the Atlantic late Monday. Don's official forecast track suggests it will stay very far south of the U.S. (Source: WECT)
Afternoon temperatures in some parts of the region could feel deep in the 90s. (Source: WECT) Afternoon temperatures in some parts of the region could feel deep in the 90s. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A tired old frontal boundary will continue to focus clouds, rain chances, and, relatively speaking, cool temperatures on the Cape Fear Region Tuesday. Be alert, though: a strong high pressure ridge will bring another summer heat wave later this week and into this weekend!

TUESDAY EVENING FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly or variably cloudy skies. Scattered showers could linger and locally drenching storms may even mix in. Temperatures dropping overnight in the humid but cooler mid to low 70s. Southerly or southwesterly breezes of mainly 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Prospects for cooling storms will become quite slim between Wednesday and the weekend. With less garden-wetting rain and more searing sun, temperatures functioning from the deep 80s to the low to mid 90s through the weekend, with heat index values in the mid and upper 90s to 100s. in this period.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Don formed in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean late Monday. Don is likely to enter the southeastern Caribbean Sea Wednesday. Strong upper-level winds ought to keep Don from strengthening much and, by Friday, the system could dissipate over the southern Caribbean Sea.

