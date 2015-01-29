Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: temperatures, rain chances to peak to end the week

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast showcases unseasonably mild temperatures to start and then much cooler weather for the middle and latter periods. The highest rain chances will be from Thursday through Friday night. (Source: WECT)

This is your composite model view for 5 a.m. Friday. It is representative of how the weather will be for the Thursday and Friday in general: clouds, a risk of showers, balmy south breezes, and unseasonably mild temperatures. (Source: WECT)

A passing storm system will supply rain chances for Thursday and Friday. Unseasonably mild temperatures will ensure no sleet or snow. Chillier weather is likely to return for the weekend and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly or variably cloudy skies. Scattered showers are possible. Amid southeast breezes of mainly 10 to 15 mph, temperatures are likely to efficiently climb to highs in the 60s to around 70.

THURSDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Scattered showers will remain possible from mostly cloudy or foggy skies. Mild south breezes of mainly 10 to 15 mph will prevent temperatures from falling below the 60s or 50s.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Variably or mostly cloudy skies could produce scattered showers and isolated gusty storms. Stay alert. Expect highs in the 60s to around 70 amid feisty south breezes of 15+ mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Like Friday, variably or mostly cloudy skies could produce scattered showers and isolated gusty storms. Stay alert. Expect lows in the 50s and aggressive south or west breezes of 15+ mph.

WEEKEND FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect mainly dry skies. Temperatures will likely climb to the 50s Saturday and fall to the 30s Saturday night. Nippy 40s and 20s are sensible targets for Sunday and Monday's days and nights, respectively.

