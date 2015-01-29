First Alert Forecast: sunshine returns Sunday, temperatures remain cold

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Expect mostly dry days ahead but the cold temperatures will likely continue for the remainder of the weekend. (Source: WECT)

Add extra layers on as you step out Sunday morning! Air temperatures will be around 30 but with the winds chill it will feel like the 20s! (Source: WECT)

Despite the dreary conditions, the rain has helped make up a short-term rain deficit for many spots in the Lower Cape Fear region. Sunny skies and dry days are in the short term and extended forecast. Temperatures will still fluctuate as a small warming trend is likely for the beginning of the week before the next cold front arrives.

SATURDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect skies to gradually clear throughout the overnight hours. Chilly lows are projected to be around 30 degrees with a west and northwest wind component. Wind chill factors will be in the frigid 20s tonight and into the morning hours of Sunday! Add on extra layers!

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: The sunshine will finally return for the second half of the weekend - don't let it fool you though, high temperature will still only reach the 40s. Much like Sunday morning, Monday will likely begin with frigid 20s to near 30 degree lows. High temperatures will rebound back to the 50s for Monday and Tuesday. The next cold front will plummet lows back into the 20s Tuesday night but highs will generally remain in the 50s for the remainder of the week and next weekend.

TROPICS: The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ended November 30. Off-season tropical storm development is rare, but if a system were to develop in December, it would get the name "Sean". Take a look back at the awfully active 2017 season HERE.

