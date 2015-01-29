Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: sunshine likely Wednesday as Jose swirls far offshore

Most computer models, like this one, suggest Jose will pass east of the Carolinas this weekend. (Source: WECT)

Sunshine ought to accompany 80s and southerly breezes for your Wednesday afternoon. Enjoy! (Source: WECT)

A high pressure system will deliver warm temperatures and low rain chances to the Cape Fear Region in this forecast period. Hurricane Jose is most likely to remain east of the Carolinas for the remainder its life.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy sunny or partly sunny skies, rain chances near 0%, light south or southwest breezes, and afternoon high mainly in the mid to upper 80s. The risk of rip currents is moderate.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Daily highs in the 80s and nightly lows in the 60s and 70s are likely through the weekend. Rain chances will peak at 30% Thursday. Other days will have a lower 10 to 20% baseline.

TROPICS: For more details on Hurricane Jose, CLICK HERE. September is the "peak" of hurricane season and we advise you to have a family survival kit and plan... and for details on that, CLICK HERE.

