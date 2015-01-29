First Alert Forecast: Sunshine-filled weekend features temps in - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: Sunshine-filled weekend features temps in the 80s

By: Eric Davis, Meteorologist
Get ready for summer-like weather to return to SE NC. (Source: WECT)
A massive, broiling ridge of high pressure is likely to build over the Carolinas early next week. The ridge will be the main driver of the heat! (Source: WECT)
Low rain chances for the next 5 day in SE NC. (Source: WECT)
High grades for weather this weekend. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

After a stretch of: clouds, showers, and unseasonably cool weather, we are about to see the tables turn. The weekend forecast into next week features: lots of sun, hotter weather, and very low rain chances.

WEEKEND FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Saturday and Sunday will continue to highlight a period of low pop-up shower and storm chances. Sunshine and low cloud coverage will drive daily temperatures upward from the middle 80s Saturday to the upper 80s by Sunday. Perfect weather for the beach! Wear that sunscreen and reapply every 90 minutes. 

A PEEK INTO NEXT WEEK: The start of the work-week features afternoon highs in the low 90s thanks to a warm ridge of high pressure, but as that begins to break down higher moisture may allow for a better chance of pop-up showers and storms by the middle of the week. We will also see highs drop slightly back into the upper 80s. 

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin Thursday or Friday. To stay prepared this season, please refer to our comprehensive digital Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or by clicking HERE.

  First Alert Forecast: Sunshine-filled weekend features temps in the 80s

    First Alert Forecast: Sunshine-filled weekend features temps in the 80s

    Saturday, June 10 2017 4:05 AM EDT2017-06-10 08:05:57 GMT

    After a stretch of: clouds, showers, and unseasonably cool weather, we are about to see the tables turn.

    After a stretch of: clouds, showers, and unseasonably cool weather, we are about to see the tables turn.

  NOAA releases 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

    NOAA releases 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

    Thursday, May 25 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-05-25 16:29:18 GMT

    NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

    NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

  Hurricane cone-ology

    Hurricane cone-ology

    Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official "forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.

    Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.

