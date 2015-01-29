First Alert Forecast: Sunny Mothers Day following unsettled and wet Saturday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A slightly cooler and increasingly wet low pressure system will influence our Saturday weather. Tranquil and seasonably warm weather will return for Mother's Day into next week.

SATURDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect mostly cloudy skies and though there could be a few dry periods, scattered to numerous showers and isolated storms. Temperatures will hover in the 70s for most hours amid light west or north breezes. Nighttime temperatures drop to the upper to mid 50s as showers move off the coast. Overall expect partly cloudy skies with gradual clearing heading into Sunday.

MOTHER'S DAY FORECAST: All hours of Mother's Day Sunday will feature sunny or mostly sunny skies and most hours will have temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Enjoy, mom!

WORK-WEEK HIGHLIGHTS: Sunny skies are likely with afternoon high temperatures in the 80s. A slight rain chance could sneak its way back into the equation later in the week.

