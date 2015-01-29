First Alert Forecast: sunny Friday, Irma aims for FL with peripheral effects likely for NC

Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring powerful Hurricane Irma in the islands of the northern Caribbean Sea.More >>
A fall-like high pressure system will grace the Carolinas with dry and pleasant weather through Saturday and much of if not all of Sunday. Powerful Hurricane Irma will approach and move into Florida this weekend.
Just a few hours after they arrived home from helping with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas, Nick Hietshew and his mom Tamela started prepping for possible relief efforts in Wilmington as Hurricane Irma looms.
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.
Several gas stations in Southport and Oak Island were without a full supply of gas on Wednesday afternoon.
