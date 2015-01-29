First Alert Forecast: temperatures set to soar

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features more warm and mainly dry weather through the weekend. (Source: WECT)

Sun and south breezes should allow temperatures to swell well into the 70s and 80s Thursday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

A warm ridge of high pressure will bring temperatures to summery levels and keep rain chances low through the weekend. An approaching front could boost rain chances early next week.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy sunny or partly sunny skies, light southwest breezes, and toasty afternoon highs ranging from the mid and upper 80s inland to the upper 70s and lower 80s for the beaches.

FRIDAY AND WEEKEND FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly sunny days with, at most, an isolated coverage of thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures will crest well into the 80s to locally near 90 inland.

A PEEK INTO NEXT WEEK: A shower or thunderstorm may develop either later Monday into early Tuesday. Otherwise, fair skies are likely for those days with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Dry weather appears likely Wednesday.

