First Alert Forecast: sunny and less humid to start the week, closely monitoring Irma

High pressure keeps rain chances at zero for Labor Day but an approaching front will increase the risk for showers and storms midweek. (Source: WECT)

A pleasant high pressure system will reduce storm chances and bring dry conditions for the first half of the week Rain chances will increase midweek as the next front approaches the Cape Fear Region. Behind the front, cooler temperatures will filter into the Carolinas. All the while, your First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring Hurricane Irma...

SUNDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Mostly dry conditions and lower humidity will continue through the later afternoon and evening hours.Rain chances will be slim to none, cooperating with any outdoor plans tonight. Expect partly cloudy or mostly clear skies overnight with lows around 70.

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Labor Day looks fantastic to be out and about! Rain and storm chances will be nonexistent as high pressure dominates the Carolinas. Daily high temperatures for the week ahead will likely remain in the 80s, lows in the 70s. The risk for showers and storms may creep up by midweek, around 40% as the next front approaches. Slightly cooler temperatures are likely for the remainder of the week into next weekend.

TROPICS: The month of September is the statistical peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season. Holding true to that data, Hurricane Irma continues to sail west - southwest through the tropical Atlantic Ocean. Though Irma poses no immediate threat to US soil, your First Alert Weather Team continues to closely monitor it. Also, there is an area of disorganized showers and storms located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system has a low chance for development in the next 2 days, but a medium chance in the next 5 days. For a comprehensive look at this system, click HERE.

