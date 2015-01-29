First Alert Forecast: showers and storms tonight, mostly sunny Tuesday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Dry and sunny conditions till return for most of Tuesday and Wednesday. Another chance for showers and storms return for the latter half of the week. (Source: WECT)

An approaching cold front will bring the chance for showers and gusty storms late Monday night. High pressure builds in for the midweek providing dry and sunny conditions. As the next low pressure system will arrive Thursday, expect another round of showers and storms for the latter half of the week.

MONDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Stay weather aware! Clouds will increase later this afternoon and south winds will be elevated, gusting up to 30 mph. The chance for scattered showers and gusty storms spikes over night - some isolated storms may become strong. Low temperatures are projected to be in the 60s.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: A leftover shower or storm is possible in the morning, otherwise skies will trend partly cloudy to mostly sunny for the remainder of the day. After the passage of the cold front, humidity levels will lower and winds will shift becoming westerly. Daytime highs are likely to be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnight, lows will be in the 50s and 60s under mostly clear skies.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Another mainly bright, dry day is likely for Wednesday with highs within a few degrees of 80. A risk for showers and thunderstorms will grow slightly Thursday, peak Thursday night, and decrease Friday. Expect daytime temperatures mainly in the 70s in this stretch. The weekend is setting up to have low rain chances, high temperatures in the 70s and partly sunny skies.

