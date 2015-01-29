First Alert Forecast: increasing rain chances, mild temperatures

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

There are 2 round of showers and storms this week. The first will be late Monday into Tuesday and a potent system Thursday and Friday. (Source:WECT)

A mild and humid afternoon across the area. Daytime highs will top out in the 80s with warm southwest winds. (Source: WECT)

High pressure will be the main weather maker through Monday bringing well above average temperatures and humid conditions. The passage of two fronts - one late Monday into early Tuesday and another Thursday into Friday - will bring a spike in rain chances.Temperatures will stay well above average to start the week before trending more seasonable.

SUNDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect partly cloudy skies through the overnight hours. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 60s and low 70s with elevated winds possibly gusting up to 20 mph.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: As the professional practice rounds begin for the Wells Fargo Championship expect partly cloudy skies during the daytime hours. An approaching cold front will bring the chance for showers and storms late Monday into early Tuesday. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid-80s with southerly winds operating between 15-20 mph, gusts up to 35 mph. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s amid westerly breezes.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS FOR NEXT WEEK: Latter-week rain chances ought to function near 0% Wednesday. The next chance for showers and storms will spike to 50% Thursday and Friday. Low 80s are likely by Wednesday again before highs fall back to into the 70s by the end of the week. Clearing conditions are expected for the weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.

