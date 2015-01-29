First Alert Forecast: abundant sunshine, low rain chances

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Future cloud and radar model highlight mostly dry conditions through the start of the new week, although a spotty shower can't be ruled out. (Source: WECT)

Expect temperatures Monday morning to be in the upper 60s and low 70s with light breezes. (Source: WECT)

We've come a long way! After a couple of days of cool 60s and 70s last week, a summery high pressure ridge built in over the weekend and it appears to be in-position to bring many hours and days of hot weather this week.

MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect sunny or partly sunny skies, light and variable or southeast breezes, and afternoon highs ranging from the mid 80s for the beaches to upper 80s and lower 90s on the mainland.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Daily high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 are likely for the remainder of the week. Shower and storm chances will be in the 20 to 30% range from Tuesday to Thursday before growing marginally higher by the weekend.

TROPICS: Tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin Monday. To stay prepared this season, please refer to our comprehensive digital Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.