First Alert Forecast: sun and swelling temperatures - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: abundant sunshine, low rain chances

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
Expect temperatures Monday morning to be in the upper 60s and low 70s with light breezes. (Source: WECT) Expect temperatures Monday morning to be in the upper 60s and low 70s with light breezes. (Source: WECT)
Future cloud and radar model highlight mostly dry conditions through the start of the new week, although a spotty shower can't be ruled out. (Source: WECT) Future cloud and radar model highlight mostly dry conditions through the start of the new week, although a spotty shower can't be ruled out. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

We've come a long way! After a couple of days of cool 60s and 70s last week, a summery high pressure ridge built in over the weekend and it appears to be in-position to bring many hours and days of hot weather this week.

MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect sunny or partly sunny skies, light and variable or southeast breezes, and afternoon highs ranging from the mid 80s for the beaches to upper 80s and lower 90s on the mainland.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Daily high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 are likely for the remainder of the week. Shower and storm chances will be in the 20 to 30% range from Tuesday to Thursday before growing marginally higher by the weekend.

TROPICS: Tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin Monday. To stay prepared this season, please refer to our comprehensive digital Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or by clicking HERE.

