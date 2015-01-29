First Alert Forecast: summery temperatures, slim rain chances

Sunday and Monday featured highs in the toasty 80s across the Cape Fear Region and a summery ridge of high pressure is poised to keep the warm, dry days coming!More >>
Sunday and Monday featured highs in the toasty 80s across the Cape Fear Region and a summery ridge of high pressure is poised to keep the warm, dry days coming!More >>
Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.More >>
Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.More >>
Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.More >>
Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.More >>
Hurricanes are irregular visitors to the Cape Fear Region; these ferocious storms require vigilance, preparedness, and, sometimes, life and property-saving action. May 7-13 is Hurricane Preparedness Week.More >>
Hurricanes are irregular visitors to the Cape Fear Region; these ferocious storms require vigilance, preparedness, and, sometimes, life and property-saving action. May 7-13 is Hurricane Preparedness Week.More >>
Hurricane Preparedness Week is your time to prepare for a potential land-falling tropical storm or hurricane. Officials are reminding you that updating your insurance is an important part of preparing.More >>
Hurricane Preparedness Week is your time to prepare for a potential land-falling tropical storm or hurricane. Officials are reminding you that updating your insurance is an important part of preparing.More >>