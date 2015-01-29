First Alert Forecast: summery temperatures, isolated strong stor - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: summery temperatures, isolated strong storms possible

By: Kellie McGlynn, Meteorologist
Hot and humid conditions continue Sunday afternoon Daytime highs will soar to the 90s inland, 80s along the coast. (Source: WECT) Hot and humid conditions continue Sunday afternoon Daytime highs will soar to the 90s inland, 80s along the coast. (Source: WECT)
Regional cloud and radar model highlights the chance for isolated strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening. (Source: WECT) Regional cloud and radar model highlights the chance for isolated strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening. (Source: WECT)
The 52nd annual Memorial Day Observance at the Battleship will feature warm temperatures and a chance for isolated storms. (Source:WECT) The 52nd annual Memorial Day Observance at the Battleship will feature warm temperatures and a chance for isolated storms. (Source:WECT)
Summer-like temperatures last through Memorial Day before seasonal daytime highs return during the latter half of the week. (Source: WECT) Summer-like temperatures last through Memorial Day before seasonal daytime highs return during the latter half of the week. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A summer-like weather pattern continues across the Carolinas for Memorial Day weekend. Isolated storms are likely during the afternoon and evening, though most of the time will be rain-free and hospitable for outdoor plans, some of the pop-up storms will have the means to become locally strong to severe.

SUNDAY AND MEMORIAL DAY: Expect partly sunny skies to enjoy although the chance for locally pop-up storms exists mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. The environment will be favorable for storms to become strong to severe. Stay weather alert! Daytime highs will soar back into the 90s with elevated humidity levels. Lows are projected to stay mild only falling to the low 70s. 

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: A slight cooling trend and an easing of humidity levels is likely moving through the week. Highs will generally be in the middle to upper 80s.  An unsettled weather pattern will keep the chance for pop-up storms through the week. Rain chances Tuesday through Thursday: 20-30%, Friday and the weekend: 40%. 

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

