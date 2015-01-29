First Alert Forecast: summery temperatures, gradually growing storm chances

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

The official start of summer isn't until the 21st but, meteorologically, summer's already here! A "Bermuda High" will keep seasonably high temperatures and humidity levels and pop-up storm chances in-play for much of the forecast period.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly sunny skies and light southerly breezes to allow temperatures to swell to highs in the upper 80s and, well inland, even lower 90s. The chance of a pop-up shower or storm will be very slim: near 10%.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Daily high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s are likely right into Father's Day weekend. Daily shower and storm chances will grow to the healthier 40% range later in the week through early next week.

TROPICS: Tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin Tuesday. To stay prepared this season, please refer to our comprehensive digital Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or by clicking HERE.

