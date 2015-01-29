First Alert Forecast: summery forecast for the unofficial start - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: summery forecast for the unofficial start to summer!

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
Hot sun and southwest breezes will boost temperatures to the 80s and 90s Memorial Day afternoon. Please stay hydrated and don't forget the sunscreen! (Source: WECT) Hot sun and southwest breezes will boost temperatures to the 80s and 90s Memorial Day afternoon. Please stay hydrated and don't forget the sunscreen! (Source: WECT)
Your Carolina cloud cover and "future radar" model continues to suggest the chance for an isolated Memorial Day afternoon or evening shower or storm. (Source: WECT) Your Carolina cloud cover and "future radar" model continues to suggest the chance for an isolated Memorial Day afternoon or evening shower or storm. (Source: WECT)
Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features continued warm and humid weather - plus chances for isolated to scattered storms - for the week ahead. (Source: WECT) Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features continued warm and humid weather - plus chances for isolated to scattered storms - for the week ahead. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A summery subtropical ridge of high pressure will favor a pattern of slightly above average temperatures and humidity levels for Memorial Day and the week ahead. Upper-level disturbances will periodically act in tandem with daytime heating to produce spotty showers and thunderstorms.

MEMORIAL DAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly sunny skies, hot and muggy southwest winds of around 10 mph, and highs ranging from the mid to upper 80s for the beaches to the lower to mid 90s well inland. The chance of a pop-up strong thunderstorm will be 0 to 10% before 3 p.m. and 20 to 30% after 3 p.m.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect partly sunny days and a risk of pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Daily high temperatures will mainly ping the mid and upper 80s, but a few lower 90s could mix in - especially inland. Nightly lows will generally be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Inside WECT.comMore>>

  • First Alert Weather Tools

    First Alert Weather Tools

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:03 GMT
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>

  • First Alert Weather NewsFirst Alert Weather NewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: summery forecast for the unofficial start to summer!

    First Alert Forecast: summery forecast for the unofficial start to summer!

    Monday, May 29 2017 5:40 AM EDT2017-05-29 09:40:39 GMT

    A summery subtropical ridge of high pressure will favor a pattern of slightly above average temperatures and humidity levels for Memorial Day and the week ahead.

    More >>

    A summery subtropical ridge of high pressure will favor a pattern of slightly above average temperatures and humidity levels for Memorial Day and the week ahead.

    More >>

  • NOAA releases 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

    NOAA releases 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

    Thursday, May 25 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-05-25 16:29:18 GMT

    NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

    More >>

    NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

    More >>

  • Hurricane cone-ology

    Hurricane cone-ology

    Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.

    More >>

    Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly