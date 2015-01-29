First Alert Forecast: summery forecast for the unofficial start to summer!

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features continued warm and humid weather - plus chances for isolated to scattered storms - for the week ahead. (Source: WECT)

Your Carolina cloud cover and "future radar" model continues to suggest the chance for an isolated Memorial Day afternoon or evening shower or storm. (Source: WECT)

Hot sun and southwest breezes will boost temperatures to the 80s and 90s Memorial Day afternoon. Please stay hydrated and don't forget the sunscreen! (Source: WECT)

A summery subtropical ridge of high pressure will favor a pattern of slightly above average temperatures and humidity levels for Memorial Day and the week ahead. Upper-level disturbances will periodically act in tandem with daytime heating to produce spotty showers and thunderstorms.

MEMORIAL DAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly sunny skies, hot and muggy southwest winds of around 10 mph, and highs ranging from the mid to upper 80s for the beaches to the lower to mid 90s well inland. The chance of a pop-up strong thunderstorm will be 0 to 10% before 3 p.m. and 20 to 30% after 3 p.m.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect partly sunny days and a risk of pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Daily high temperatures will mainly ping the mid and upper 80s, but a few lower 90s could mix in - especially inland. Nightly lows will generally be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

