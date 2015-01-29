First Alert Forecast: Summer pattern leaves potential uncertainty for eclipse viewing

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

The forecast from Monday's eclipse may feature some clouds and a pop up shower or storm in some spots. (Source: WECT)

Heat and increased humidity will continue to start the week along with pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Storm chances fade slightly for the first half of the week but the hot temperatures continue. A front will slide through the region midweek bringing unsettled weather, although slightly cooler and drier air will filter in to close the week and begin next weekend.

SUNDAY EVENING FORECAST DETAILS: Rain and storm chances will function around 20% amid variably cloudy skies. Muggy and mild conditions also continue with low temperatures in the 70s.

MONDAY AND THE GREAT AMERICAN ECLIPSE: Clouds will vary from the coast to inland areas. Some patchy fog is possible, with the potential for an isolated shower along the coast. By the afternoon, pop-up clouds and isolated storms are possible throughout the Cape Fear region. We continue to hope for a well-timed interval of sun for all during the solar eclipse! For full details on the spectacle and how it will affect the Cape Fear Region, click to our special section HERE.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Not quite as hot under mostly to partly sunny skies. Daytime temperatures will regularly reach the upper 80s to low 90s, with heat index values back in the 100+ realm. Lows should be in the lower and middle 70s. Chances for showers and storms: around 20-30% daily, but by the end of the week, a drop in the dew points will help reduce the daytime heat index and the nighttime muggy feeling.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Harvey has fallen apart and is now a remnant low in the Caribbean; it will bring neither direct nor indirect impacts to the Carolinas. A tropical wave of low pressure over open Atlantic waters has a low chance for development over the next few days.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.