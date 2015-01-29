First Alert Forecast: Summer pattern leaves potential uncertainty for eclipse viewing

Heat and increased humidity will continue to start the week along with pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Storm chances fade slightly for the first half of the week but the hot temperatures continue.More >>
Solar eclipses are rare events across southeast NC.
ARE YOU EXCITED? The so-called "Great American Eclipse of 2017" is coming Monday, August 21.
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its updated 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Wednesday.
August 21, 2017, will provide a unique opportunity to study what happens when the Earth goes dark during a total Solar Eclipse.
