First Alert Forecast: Summer-like temperatures, Spike in rain chances Saturday

Some areas tot he north of the Wilmington metro will struggle just to get to 70 degrees, while other to the south will see temps in the low to mid 80s. (Source: WECT)

Clouds are likely to build after midnight Friday morning, with shower chances ramping up during the course of the day. (Source: WECT)

Amidst the summery warmth, a front will bring at least a scattered coverage of rain by Saturday. Another high pressure system will bring some friendly and seasonable weather from Mother's Day into early next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Expect mostly sunny skies for the duration of the evening, with increasing clouds after midnight. Temperatures remain mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect another summer-like day with afternoon temperatures mainly in the 80s. A 10 to 20% chance for a pop-up storm will exist amid variably cloudy skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: For Saturday, expect many clouds, a 60% chance for showers and storms, and daytime temperatures mainly in the 70s. Mother's Day through the early days of next week are looking bright and dry with daytime temperatures in the 70s to possibly 80s... and 50s and 60s for the nights.

