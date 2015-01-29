First Alert Forecast: Summer-like temperatures, Spike in rain ch - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: Summer-like temperatures, Spike in rain chances Saturday

By: Gabe Ross, Weather Forecaster
Connect
Clouds are likely to build after midnight Friday morning, with shower chances ramping up during the course of the day. (Source: WECT) Clouds are likely to build after midnight Friday morning, with shower chances ramping up during the course of the day. (Source: WECT)
Some areas tot he north of the Wilmington metro will struggle just to get to 70 degrees, while other to the south will see temps in the low to mid 80s. (Source: WECT) Some areas tot he north of the Wilmington metro will struggle just to get to 70 degrees, while other to the south will see temps in the low to mid 80s. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Amidst the summery warmth, a front will bring at least a scattered coverage of rain by Saturday. Another high pressure system will bring some friendly and seasonable weather from Mother's Day into early next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Expect mostly sunny skies for the duration of the evening, with increasing clouds after midnight. Temperatures remain mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect another summer-like day with afternoon temperatures mainly in the 80s. A 10 to 20% chance for a pop-up storm will exist amid variably cloudy skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: For Saturday, expect many clouds, a 60% chance for showers and storms, and daytime temperatures mainly in the 70s. Mother's Day through the early days of next week are looking bright and dry with daytime temperatures in the 70s to possibly 80s... and 50s and 60s for the nights.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!

  • Inside WECT.comMore>>

  • First Alert Weather Tools

    First Alert Weather Tools

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:03 GMT
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>

  • First Alert Weather NewsFirst Alert Weather NewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: Summer-like temperatures, Spike in rain chances Saturday

    First Alert Forecast: Summer-like temperatures, Spike in rain chances Saturday

    Thursday, May 11 2017 3:06 PM EDT2017-05-11 19:06:44 GMT
    Clouds are likely to build after midnight Friday morning, with shower chances ramping up during the course of the day. (Source: WECT)Clouds are likely to build after midnight Friday morning, with shower chances ramping up during the course of the day. (Source: WECT)

    A warm ridge of high pressure will deliver very toasty temperatures and low rain chances Thursday. A front will bring at least a scattered coverage of rain by Saturday.

    More >>

    Amidst the summery warmth, a front will bring at least a scattered coverage of rain by Saturday.

    More >>

  • 'Hurricane Hunters' visit NC as part of hurricane awareness tour

    'Hurricane Hunters' visit NC as part of hurricane awareness tour

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-05-11 15:27:42 GMT

    Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.

    More >>

    Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.

    More >>

  • Weather Alert Wednesday keeps your weather aware

    Weather Alert Wednesday keeps your weather aware

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:38 AM EDT2017-05-09 15:38:26 GMT

    Hurricane awareness week wouldn't be complete without a Weather Alert Wednesday event with the First Alert Meteorologists from WECT.

    More >>

    Hurricane awareness week wouldn't be complete without a Weather Alert Wednesday event with the First Alert Meteorologists from WECT.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly