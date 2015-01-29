First Alert Forecast: storm risk decreasing, beautiful weekend ahead

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Mostly clear conditions are expected to start your Saturday morning along with warm temperatures in the mid-50s. (Source:WECT)

After widespread showers and isolated strong storms Friday morning, a few straggling shower and storm cells may redevelop Friday afternoon. The storm window will close Friday evening. Thanks for staying weather-aware! (Source: WECT)

A great weekend is in store with warm seasonable temperatures and cool refreshing breezes. We can't leave our guard down for too long as the new week begins, so does another active weather pattern. Expect two rounds of showers and storms - the first Monday night into Tuesday and again Thursday. In between these systems, calm conditions are likely for Wednesday.

FRIDAY NIGHT DETAILS: A lingering shower or stay storm chance is low but can't be completely ruled out. Skies will trend from partly cloudy to partly sunny for the rest of the afternoon and finally clearing throughout the evening hours. Temperatures are projected to stay mild tonight in the middle to upper 50s amid southwest breezes.

WEEKEND HIGHLIGHTS: A beautiful setup is ahead for Saturday and Sunday- get outside and enjoy it! Warm sunshine and crisp breezes will be refreshing throughout the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies and more seasonable daytime temperatures in the middle to low 70s with cool northerly breezes. Lows will be in the lower 50s under mostly clear skies.

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Showers and storms are likely for the first half of the week but will be clearing out by Wednesday. The beginning of the week will feature another storm system Monday night into Tuesday and a third system is possible on Thursday. Temperatures are likely to stay mild with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

