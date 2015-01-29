First Alert Forecast: warm into the weekend, rare June cool-down - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: warm into the weekend, rare June cool-down likely next week

By: Eric Davis, Meteorologist
Your latest upper-atmosphere model continues to depict a trough of low pressure in the eastern U.S.. The trough should provide an path for slightly cooler and less humid than average air to reach Carolina by the middle of next week. (Source: WECT)
Your Saturday afternoon forecast map. (Source: WECT)
Rain chances for SE NC Saturday to Wednesday. (Source: WECT)
Your Planning forecast highlights the best chance for showers to be Sunday through Tuesday. (Source: WECT)
Your forecast Saturday afternoon temperatures (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A summery high pressure ridge will preserve a seasonably warm and somewhat muggy weather pattern into this first weekend of June. An uptick in shower and storm chances will hinge on the approach and possible ultimate passage of a front in the Sunday and Monday time frame. Following the passage of the front, a unusual drop in temperatures, humidity, and rain chances appears possible by next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

SATURDAY FORECASTSkies will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Look for afternoon and evening storm chances to be around 20% Saturday and 30% Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 60s

SUNDAY FORECAST: Skies will be mostly to partly sunny with highs closer to the middle 80s. Afternoon and evening storm chances will be slightly higher-- around 30%. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s. 

NEXT WEEK: Best rain chance is Monday with scattered to numerous showers and storms with deep tropical moisture over the area. Isolated showers and storms are possible Tuesday. Mainly dry, cooler, and less humid for the rest of the week. Highs drop from the middle 80s Monday to upper 70s and lower 80s the rest of the week. Lows will be in the lower 60s generally. 

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began June 1. New tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin - which includes the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself - Friday or Saturday. To stay prepared this season, please refer to our comprehensive digital Hurricane Survival Guide on your free WECT Mobile Weather App or, on the web, HERE.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

