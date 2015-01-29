First Alert Forecast: triple-digit heat index values to close the weekend

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Temperatures Saturday afternoon likely to reach the low to mid 90s, with heat Index values easily in the triple digits (Source: WECT)

Heat advisories out for southeastern North Carolina Satirday as heat index values may reach upwards of 109 degress, according to the National Weather Service (Source: WECT)

A hot high pressure ridge remains on-schedule to deliver a heat wave this weekend. Plan to stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly - people and pets! An approaching front will provide more typical summertime heat and an unsettled weather pattern through the week.

The National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for southeastern North Carolina Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

SATURDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect mostly clear skies and muggy conditions overnight. Lows temperatures are expected to be in the middle 70s in most backyards, although beaches will hover around 80.

SUNDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Partly sunny skies in the afternoon will help fuel temperatures in the 90s again. The heat index will swell to around 100-109 degrees due to hot temperatures and high humidity. The risk of showers and storm will be slim through the afternoon, around 10-20%, then increase to 30% by the late evening hours. Lows are projected to be in the middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: By next week, temperatures week temperatures will trend more seasonable, but still hot in the upper 80s and low 90s. Storm chances will increase to around 40-50% through the most of the week. Lows will be in the 70s.

TROPICS: New tropical storm formation is not expected in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea - through the weekend.

