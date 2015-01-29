Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

The best defense is prevention.

First Alert Forecast: streak of triple-digit heat index days likely

High temperatures and humidity levels will combine to swell heat index values to the taxin triple-digits Friday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features hot weekend weather ahead of a return to higher storm chances next week. (Source: WECT)

A hot high pressure ridge remains on-schedule to deliver a heat wave into this weekend. Plan to stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly - people and pets!

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect sun and a slim 10% storm chance. Temperatures ought to crest in the sizzling lower to mid 90s with heat index values of 100-105.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: For the weekend, expect high heat and low storm chances akin to Friday. Daily cooling storm chances of 40-50% return next week!

TROPICS: New tropical storm formation is not expected in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea - through the weekend.

