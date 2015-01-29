First Alert Forecast: heat and dryness continues but changes lik - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: heat and dryness continues but changes likely next week

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
A warm sun / balmy breeze combination is again likely for Friday afternoon.
Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast depicts wetter and cooler changes.
Official high temperatures for the past four days at Wilmington: summery!
WILMINGTON, NC

A summer-style high pressure ridge will deliver more above-average temperatures and below-average rain chances to the Cape Fear Region Friday. Over the weekend and more especially next week, temperatures will trend slightly down and rain chances will trend upward as a trough of low pressure muscles-out the ridge.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly cloudy skies. The chance a shower or storm develops will hover near a very meager 0 to 10% Friday before growing to a slightly healthier 20 to 30% Saturday afternoon. Daytime temperatures will streak to the 80s to near 90 amid light and muggy south-southwest breezes.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Daily high temperatures will mainly be in the lower and mid 80s between Sunday and midweek next week. That's a slightly cooler baseline than the past few days. Chances for needed showers and storms will operate at 20 to 30% Sunday, 40 to 60% Monday through Wednesday, and back to 20 to 30% Thursday.

