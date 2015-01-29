First Alert Forecast: stormy Wednesday, more settled Thursday and Friday

The last in a series of low pressure systems will take a stormy swipe at the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. Expect a drier, less humid, and more settled weather trend for Thursday and even more so Friday as a high pressure system builds into the region.More >>
The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of southeastern North Carolina until 12:00 a.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Advisory for New Hanover County until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official "forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.
Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.
