First Alert Forecast: stormy Wednesday, more settled Thursday and Friday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast speaks to the settling weather trend between Wednesday and Friday and keeps a generally sunny and settled look in-play for Saturday. Hotter weather with isolated storms is likely for Memorial Day. (Source: WECT)

Your latest Carolina cloud cover and "future radar" model suggests plentiful moisture will continue to manifest in cumulonimbus clouds with heavy showers and isolated strong, gusty storms through Wednesday night. Please stay alert! (Source: WECT)

Here are your forecast highlights for the remainder of the work and school week. A risk of localized flooding and severe weather should keep you on alert through Wednesday night. The weather will trend more settled Thursday and Friday. (Source: WECT)

The last in a series of low pressure systems will take a stormy swipe at the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. Expect a drier, less humid, and more settled weather trend for Thursday and even more so Friday as a high pressure system builds into the region.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Variably to mostly cloudy skies will deliver additional scattered showers and locally heavy, gusty storms. Please stay alert! Also, expect continued balmy south breezes and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

** The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the entire Cape Fear Region through Wednesday evening. If you are driving and encounter a water-covered roadway, please turn around and find an alternate route. **

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly to variably cloudy skies. Isolated to scattered showers and storms may develop but, overall, rain coverage is likely to be lower than previous days. Afternoon highs are again likely to be within a few degrees of 80.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy sunny or partly cloudy skies and, at most, an isolated shower or two. Lower humidity levels will accompany the lower rain chances, light west breezes, and afternoon highs mainly in the lower 80s.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Daily highs are likely to swell into the 80s. Partly cloudy and dry skies ought to the rule. The exception: a chance for a shower or storm near 10% Saturday and near 30% Sunday and Memorial Day.

