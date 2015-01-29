First Alert Forecast: stormy Tuesday prior to intense heat up

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Short to mid-term tropical development is possible with an area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic. (Source: WECT)

As shower and storm chances decrease, temperatures will be open to a significant increase this week! (Source: WECT)

A high pressure ridge will tend to squash the chances for showers and storms as the week progresses. (Source: WECT)

A sluggish summer front will focus the best chances for showers and drenching storms on the Cape Fear Region early in the week. A strong high pressure system will bring lower storm chances and much higher temperatures to close the week. Be alert for this next heat wave!

MONDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect variable clouds with scattered to possibly numerous showers. Locally drenching storms may even mix in. Low temperatures are projected to be in the middle to low 70s with warm south breezes.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Daytime highs will reach the middle to upper 80s in most backyards. The chance for showers and possibly an isolated strong storm will function around 30-40% for the afternoon before partially clearing out by the evening hours. Low temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Storm chances will drop to near 20% Thursday and last through the weekend. With less rain and more sun, temperatures and heat index values are likely to reach the stressful 90s and 100s, respectively, in this period.

TROPICS: A tropical wave of low pressure located about 500 miles east of the eastern Caribbean islands may be able to organize into a tropical depression or tropical storm Tuesday or Wednesday before, most likely, dissipating later this week. Your First Alert Weather Team is also monitoring a second tropical wave about 800 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some development is possible with this disorganized system in the next few days as it moves slowly over the Atlantic.

