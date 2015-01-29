First Alert Forecast: stormy start to week locally, tropics becoming active

Summer officially arrives Wednesday and, true to form, sultry weather is your forecast! An approaching front will focus showers and thunderstorms... especially early in the week. Your First Alert Weather Team is also monitoring the possibility of tropical storm formation in the Atlantic Basin... though the Carolinas have no imminent tropical threats.More >>
Summer officially arrives Wednesday and, true to form, sultry weather is your forecast! An approaching front will focus showers and thunderstorms... especially early in the week. Your First Alert Weather Team is also monitoring the possibility of tropical storm formation in the Atlantic Basin... though the Carolinas have no imminent tropical threats.More >>
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.More >>
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.More >>
Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.More >>
Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.More >>
Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.More >>
Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.More >>
Hurricanes are irregular visitors to the Cape Fear Region; these ferocious storms require vigilance, preparedness, and, sometimes, life and property-saving action. May 7-13 is Hurricane Preparedness Week.More >>
Hurricanes are irregular visitors to the Cape Fear Region; these ferocious storms require vigilance, preparedness, and, sometimes, life and property-saving action. May 7-13 is Hurricane Preparedness Week.More >>