First Alert Forecast: stormy start to week locally, tropics becoming active

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

By the midweek, expect daytime highs to only reach the middle and lower 80s as many clouds and showers will remain in the region. (Source: WECT)

Future cloud and radar model highlights increasing showers and storms are likely for the beginning of the week. (Source: WECT)

Continued warmth and humidity continue to start the new week. Expect morning temperatures in the middle and upper 70s with warm south winds. (Source: WECT)

Summer officially arrives Wednesday and, true to form, sultry weather is your forecast! An approaching front will focus showers and thunderstorms... especially early in the week. Your First Alert Weather Team is also monitoring the possibility of tropical storm formation in the Atlantic Basin... though the Carolinas have no imminent tropical threats.

MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Intervals of sunshine will easily promote temperatures to the 80s; scattered showers and thunderstorms will locally knock readings back to the 70s. Torrential downpours, cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, gusty winds, and small hail could accompany the strongest storm cells. Also expect humid south breezes of mainly 10 to 20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Tuesday will have temperatures in the 70s to, at most, 80s amid a relatively high 60% chance of showers and heavy storms. Shower and storm chances will sink back to the 20 to 40% range for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Accordingly, daily temperatures will have a chance to swell deeper into the 80s and some inland 90s could even mix in at times.

TROPICAL STORM DEVELOPMENT IN THE ATLANTIC BASIN: A cluster of thunderstorms will likely bring tropical storm conditions to the southern Windward Islands Monday night before the system weakens in the Caribbean Sea Tuesday and Wednesday. Tropical storm formation is also likely in the southern Gulf of Mexico Monday or Tuesday. No tropical systems pose any direct threats to the Carolinas.

