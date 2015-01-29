First Alert Forecast: storms likely late tonight and early Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all of southeast North Carolina until 3 a.m.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all of southeast North Carolina until 3 a.m.More >>
A potent storm system will likely arrive late Thursday into Friday bringing the chance for showers and gusty storms.More >>
A potent storm system will likely arrive late Thursday into Friday bringing the chance for showers and gusty storms.More >>
A line of storms that moved through the area early Thursday evening produced a funnel cloud, and a person sent WECT video proof of it.More >>
A line of storms that moved through the area early Thursday evening produced a funnel cloud, and a person sent WECT video proof of it.More >>
Hurricane Preparedness Week is your time to prepare for a potential land-falling tropical storm or hurricane. Officials are reminding you that updating your insurance is an important part of preparing.More >>
Hurricane Preparedness Week is your time to prepare for a potential land-falling tropical storm or hurricane. Officials are reminding you that updating your insurance is an important part of preparing.More >>
The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.More >>
The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.More >>