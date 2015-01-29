First Alert Forecast: stormier, slightly cooler pattern to return

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your composite model supports variable clouds, scattered showers, and locally heavy storms for Monday afternoon. Outside of any cooling storms, temperatures are likely to be in the 80s to near 90. (Source: WECT)

A sluggish or stalling front will focus scattered storms on the Cape Fear Region for much of the upcoming week. Torrential downpours and lightning will be the main, but not exclusive, threats. (Source: WECT)

Southeastern North Carolina has had a hot stretch! Heat index values in the triple-digits... Highs at Wilmington of 91 last Thursday, 94 last Friday, 92 last Saturday, and 93 yesterday... This week? A different script! A sluggish front will focus higher storm chances and lower temperatures. Storms will, at the very least, pose a torrential downpour and lightning threat... but isolated instances and hail and strong wind cannot be ruled-out.

MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variable clouds. Scattered showers and heavy storms could develop. Slow-moving storms will be monitored for a localized poor-drainage and prolonged cloud-to-ground lightning threat. South breezes will operate near a 10 mph baseline but storms could locally augment the wind's direction and enhance its speed. Temperatures ought to reach highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s but 70s are likely within any storms.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Though many hours will feature partly cloudy skies, the chance for drenching storms will continue for much of the extended forecast period: near 40% Tuesday, near 50% Wednesday, near 30% Thursday, near 30% Friday, near 40% Saturday, and near 30% Sunday. Daily high temperatures will mainly be in the 80s to, at very most, 90s. Temperatures will readily settle back to the 70s during the nights and any times of heavy rain.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not likely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself - Monday or Tuesday. Atlantic tropical storm and hurricane activity usually increases during the upcoming months of August and September. The next tropical storm and hurricane names on the 2017 Atlantic list are Emily and Franklin.

