First Alert Forecast: storm threat ends, cooler and mainly dry this weekend

After a showery and stormy Friday morning, most of the rain will have pushed to the east of the Cape Fear Region by Friday afternoon and evening. (Source: WECT)

Cooler and drier high pressure system build in this weekend and its tranquil influence will linger into next week. Small rain chances and somewhat warmer weather returns by the middle of next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Expect partly cloudy skies and a small chance of a leftover sprinkle or shower this evening. Lows cool into the lower and middle 50s behind a front.

WEEKEND: Enjoy a sunny to partly cloudy daytime skies with just an outside chance of a pop-up shower. Days will feature cool-ish 60s and 70s and nights will have 50s to possibly, inland, even a few pockets of 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Early in the week look for lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s Monday and Tuesday. Lows will dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Later in the week highs rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows recover back to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

