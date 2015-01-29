First Alert Forecast: potent storm system to bring heavy rain, thunder, cooler temps

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast prominently features the very wet and active weather expected between Sunday and Tuesday and then much more settled - and warmer - weather likely between Wednesday and Saturday. (Source: WECT)

Your latest cloud cover and "future radar" model indicates a zone of moderate to torrential rain likely to target the Cape Fear Region Monday. This rain, plus what falls on Sunday and Tuesday, will tally to multiple inches. (Source: WECT)

Stay alert for active weather as a potent storm system slogs through the eastern Carolinas Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. A tranquil and pleasant high pressure system will build into the region for the remainder of the work and school week.



SUNDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variably cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and a 50 to 70% chance for showers and locally heavy thunderstorms. After several days of 80s, temperatures will hold in the cooler 60s and 70s given the clouds and amid light southeasterly i.e. onshore breezes.



SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect mostly cloudy or overcast skies and a 70 to 90% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will hover in the 60s and 70s amid east or southeasterly breezes of mainly 5 to 15 mph.



HAZARDS FOR WHICH TO STAY ALERT: Expect mainly 2 to 5 and locally 6+ inches of rain. Dry ground should generally accept the rain gracefully, but localized instances lowland flooding are possible. Also, stronger thunderstorms may present localized wind and / or hail issues.



** The National Weather Service carries a Flash Flood Watch for the entire Cape Fear Region. The Flash Flood Watch is officially effective from Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Please stay alert, especially in times and places of heavy rain. **



LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Tuesday will feature variable clouds, a 30 to 50% chance of residual showers, and highs in the 70s. Wednesday through Friday will likely have clear or mostly clear skies, daytime highs in the 70s and 80s, and nighttime lows in the 50s and 60s.

