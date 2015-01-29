First Alert Forecast: potent storm system to bring heavy rain, thunder, cooler temps

Stay alert for active weather as a potent storm system slogs through the eastern Carolinas Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.More >>
Stay alert for active weather as a potent storm system slogs through the eastern Carolinas Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.More >>
Some weather radios in southeastern North Carolina will be picking up static as crews work to make repairs to a transmitter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) KHB31 transmitter in Winnabow will be off the air Thursday and Friday.More >>
Some weather radios in southeastern North Carolina will be picking up static as crews work to make repairs to a transmitter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) KHB31 transmitter in Winnabow will be off the air Thursday and Friday.More >>
The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.More >>
The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.More >>
Southeastern North Carolina's primary NOAA Doppler weather radar, located near Shallotte, Brunswick County, will be offline for most of the week of February 20.More >>
Southeastern North Carolina's primary NOAA Doppler weather radar, located near Shallotte, Brunswick County, will be offline for most of the week of February 20.More >>
The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Brunswick County Wednesday.More >>
The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Brunswick County Wednesday.More >>