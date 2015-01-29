First Alert Forecast: storm chances late Friday, cooler this weekend

After a mainly dry Thursday an approaching front will bring more active weather to end the week. Friday and Saturday are not likely to be washouts, but an approaching front will bring a spike in shower and storm chances.More >>
After a mainly dry Thursday an approaching front will bring more active weather to end the week. Friday and Saturday are not likely to be washouts, but an approaching front will bring a spike in shower and storm chances.More >>
The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.More >>
The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.More >>
Your First Alert Weather Team wants you to stay safe in the surf! Here, we’ll explain rip currents: what they are, how to spot one, what do to if you get caught in one, and how to gauge each day’s risk of these potentially dangerous currents.More >>
Your First Alert Weather Team wants you to stay safe in the surf! Here, we’ll explain rip currents: what they are, how to spot one, what do to if you get caught in one, and how to gauge each day’s risk of these potentially dangerous currents.More >>
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.More >>
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.More >>
Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.More >>
Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.More >>