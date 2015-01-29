First Alert Forecast: storm chances late Friday, cooler this weekend

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

After a hot and humid Friday, look for cooler days after that in SE NC. (Source: WECT)

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has much of SE NC in a "Slight Risk" zone for severe thunderstorms later Friday into early Saturday. Stay alert! (Source: WECT)

After a mainly dry Thursday an approaching front will bring more active weather to end the week. Friday and Saturday are not likely to be washouts, but an approaching front will bring a spike in shower and storm chances. Stay alert: a severe storm could even mix in at that time. Pleasant weather looks likely from Sunday into early next week.

TONIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the middle 70s. Rain chances are slim.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly cloudy skies with the chance for showers and storms 30-40% Friday, 50-60% Friday night, and 30-40% Saturday. Any storm cells may produce downpours and lightning but a few of the stronger ones could present wind and / or hail issues. Stay alert. Highs Friday: mainly near 90. Highs Saturday: mainly mid 80s.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Shower and storm chances will operate near a meager 10-20% from Sunday through the middle of next week. Full or partial sunshine should promote temperatures to the 80s for daily highs in this stretch. Nighttime temperatures will readily drop to the 70s and some comfier 60s ought to mix in... especially away from the immediate coast.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not likely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself - over the next 48 hours. A tropical wave of low pressure just west of Africa's Cabo Verde Islands may slowly develop into a tropical storm as it chugs westward through the weekend.

