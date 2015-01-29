First Alert Forecast: storm chance Wednesday, fall-like Thursday, monitoring Irma

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A cold front will bring a relative spike in shower and storm chances Wednesday and Wednesday night. Following the front, a fall-like high pressure system is likely to deliver lower temperatures and rain chances for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Our local forecast for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday is highly dependent on the evolution of Irma; the large and powerful storm is likely to be over or near Florida in that time...

WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variable clouds and an isolated to scattered coverage of showers and storms. Shower and storm activity would likely track from west-southwest to east-northeast. Some storm cells might present gusty wind issues, so please stay alert. Aside from such storms, expect southwesterly breezes of mainly 5 to 15 mph, afternoon high temperatures in the 80s, and overnight low temperatures in the 60s.

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: For Thursday through Saturday and perhaps even Sunday, enjoy a pattern of partly cloudy skies, low rain chances, cool breezes, daytime temperatures mainly in the 70s to at most 80s, and nighttime temperatures mainly in the 60s. Ocean-borne showers - some with gusty winds - may develop Monday and Tuesday as the center of Irma is likely to be to our south or southwest at that time.

TROPICS: September is the "peak" of hurricane season and we advise your family have at least a basic family kit and plan... and for details on that, click HERE. Consistent with the "peak" of hurricane season, there is a Tropical Storm named Jose deep in the Atlantic and an area of possible development in the southern Gulf of Mexico. But, of course, Hurricane Irma is the most significant threat to the U.S. and, for the latest, click HERE.

