First Alert Forecast: steamy sunshine, isolated showers and storms

A classically summery pattern of high humidity and at or slightly above-average temperatures will support chances for isolated to scattered storms in this forecast period. For reference: average high temperatures for the tail-end of May and the beginning of June are in the low-to-mid 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies should be the main event this evening, to go along with an occasional passing shower or thunderstorm in the overnight hours. Lows should dip just below 70° tonight, which is typical for this time of year. Winds should stay light form the southwest, shifting to west overnight.

REST OF THE WEEK: Expect the humid, partly sunny days to continue along with a risk of pop-up showers and thunderstorms as we advance into the weekend. Daily high temperatures will mainly ping the mid-and-upper 80s, but a few lower 90s could mix in - especially inland. Nightly lows will generally hover around the upper 60s and lower 70s. Remember that hurricane season starts Thursday, June 1st, so be sure to download the WECT Mobile Weather App for any breaking updates!

WEEKEND SYNOPSIS: The start of your weekend should be dominated by partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the high 80s. As we step into Sunday, however, more clouds will start to roll in and bring us an increased chance for more showers and storms. Lows will hang around 70°.

FOR NEXT WEEK: High temperatures continue the trend of staying in the upper 80s to go along with more pop-up showers and storms, especially early into next week. It looks like there may be a brief cooldown associated with a Canadian trough as we approach midweek, which will hopefully bring lower humidity levels along with it.

