First Alert Forecast: steamy and stormy days ahead

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Dew points are projected to stay in the mid-70s for the next several days. Expect hot and humid conditions and chances for afternoon showers and storms the next few days. (Source: WECT)

Carolina future cloud and radar highlights the chance for pop-up showers and storms this afternoon. (Source: WECT)

Afternoon daytime highs are expected to be close to 90 degrees with the heat index around 100 degrees. (Source: WECT)

Mild and muggy conditions will continue into Sunday. Temperatures are expected to start in the middle to upper 70s with warm southwest winds. (Source: WECT)

The "Bermuda High" will support a seasonably warm / hot and humid weather pattern for much of the forecast period. Rain chances will be present each day along with very muggy conditions.

SUNDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly clouds skies today with some peeks of sunshine. Daytime highs will reach close to 90, although the heat index could reach a sultry 105. Very muggy and humid conditions will be present this afternoon with the chance for a pop-up shower or storm. Lows tonight are projected to be in the middle and upper 70s with warm southwest breezes.

SHORT TERM FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Daily highs continue to hover in the upper 80s, possibly 90s, but the heat index may swell over 100. Nightly lows: steamy and summery 70s. Daily shower and storm chances will function at 40% Sunday then increase slightly to 50% Monday and Tuesday for the Fourth of July.

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: The hot and humid pattern continues with partly sunny skies and daily highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values could still top 100. Expect steamy lows in the 70s. Daily shower and thunderstorm chances will hover in the 30%-40% range.

TROPICS: A tropical wave producing a large area of clouds and showers is about 500 miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. Some gradual development is expected over the next few days as this system moves west at 10 mph. The next names on the 2017 list are "Don" and "Emily".

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.