First Alert Forecast: summery to finish May, begin June

By: Kellie McGlynn, Meteorologist
Basically, it's summer... Average highs for this final day of May aren't far from those for the final days of June, July, and August.
Temperatures early Thursday morning will be in the upper 60s, lower 70s.
Carolina future cloud and radar model suggests the chance for isolated showers and storm late Wednesday night and likely Thursday as well.
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Summer-like weather continues through midweek, with humid conditions and the chance for the occasional pop-up storm. Temperatures are expected to be at or slightly above average into the start of June, but some cooler and drier relief may be on tap for next week. For reference: average high temperatures for the tail-end of May and the beginning of June are lower to mid 80s. 

WEDNESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect partly cloudy skies through the afternoon, becoming cloudier later in the day. Showers and thunderstorms may flare up in the mid-to-late afternoon. Expect light southwest breezes and lows around 70 degrees.  

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:  Partly sunny skies and a risk of pop-up showers and thunderstorms are on the agenda into the weekend. Daily high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s, but a few inland areas could reach the 90s. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. If you're sick of the hot and humid weather, however, there is some relief on the way, as a Canadian trough will come through sometime next week, bringing cooler and drier conditions along with it.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

