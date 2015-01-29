First Alert Forecast: skyrocketing temps Thursday, spike in rain chances Saturday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features another warm and mainly dry day Friday, a good chance for rain Saturday, and a return to sunshine Mother's Day. (Source: WECT)

For many spots in the Cape Fear Region and around the Carolinas, Thursday will be the hottest day so far in 2017. Locally, widespread 80s and even 90s are likely. (Source: WECT)

A warm ridge of high pressure will deliver very toasty temperatures and low rain chances Thursday. A front will bring at least a scattered coverage of rain by Saturday. Another high pressure system will bring some friendly and seasonable weather from Mother's Day into early next week.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect summery days with afternoon temperatures mainly in the 80s. Some 90s could even mix in, especially on the mainland, Thursday! A 10 to 20% chance for a pop-up storm will exist amid mostly sunny skies and partly sunny skies Thursday and Friday, respectively.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: For Saturday, expect many clouds, a 60% chance for showers and storms, and daytime temperatures mainly in the 70s. Mother's Day through the early days of next week are looking bright and dry with daytime temperatures in the 70s to possibly 80s... and 50s and 60s for the nights.

