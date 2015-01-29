First Alert Forecast: skyrocketing temps Thursday, spike in rain chances Saturday

Imagine flying an airplane through a hurricane… Sounds like a suicide mission, does’t it? The reality—a crew of brave men and women from the National Hurricane Center and the United States Air Force take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other data. Hundreds of kids, members of the media and the public gathered at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Wednesday. Rather than brave the stormy skies, they took to the sun...More >>
A warm ridge of high pressure will deliver very toasty temperatures and low rain chances Thursday. A front will bring at least a scattered coverage of rain by Saturday.More >>
Hurricane awareness week wouldn't be complete without a Weather Alert Wednesday event with the First Alert Meteorologists from WECT.More >>
Hurricanes are irregular visitors to the Cape Fear Region; these ferocious storms require vigilance, preparedness, and, sometimes, life and property-saving action. May 7-13 is Hurricane Preparedness Week.More >>
Hurricane Preparedness Week is your time to prepare for a potential land-falling tropical storm or hurricane. Officials are reminding you that updating your insurance is an important part of preparing.More >>
