First Alert Forecast: some breaks ahead from intense heat

A slim chance for afternoon showers and storms remains in the forecast for the remainder of the week. A stronger front will bring another round of activity by the weekend. (Source: WECT)

A stalled front will keep the chance for an isolated storm Wednesday but also slightly cooler temperatures. (Source: WECT)

A front will drop temperatures a bit Wednesday and take the edge off the heat. Isolated showers and storms will be possible with Thursday shaping up to the driest day this week. Temperatures begin to heat up again Thursday and Friday. A stronger surge of cooler air arrives just in time for the weekend. The main question will be the location of a cool front. If the front stalls near the area rain chances will be higher this weekend, if it pushes further south this weekend could be a real gem!

TUESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: The risk of a shower or storm this afternoon will be around 30% before decreasing later tonight. Expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Wednesday will be a bit cooler with highs in the middle 80s before temperatures rise again late week back to the upper 80s and lower 90s. Temperatures should be a bit below normal this weekend with lower humidity this weekend and early next week. Highs will mainly be in the middle 80s through the period. Rain and storm chances range from a low of 20% Thursday to 40% Saturday.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not likely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself through Wednesday. Atlantic tropical storm and hurricane activity usually increases during the upcoming months of August and September.

