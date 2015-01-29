First Alert Forecast: soggy weather to keep heat at bay

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features daily shower and storm chances. Increasing sun chances yield a modest increase in weekend high temperatures, but 90s will be rare. (Source: WECT)

Franklin will dissipate over land Thursday. Tropical storm development is possible over the western Atlantic in the next two to five days, but there are no imminent threats to the Carolinas. (Source: WECT)

Your Thursday composite model continues to be heavy on clouds and light on sun. Temperatures' ceiling is the lower to mid 80s, but much of the day will have readings in the 70s. (Source: WECT)

A stalled front will continue to focus humid and, at times, rainy weather on the eastern Carolinas. Largely because of the soggy pattern: Wilmington has only reached 90 degrees once so far this August, and the Port City is likely to remain below this typically easily-attainable summer temperature benchmark for the next several days...

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variably or mostly cloudy skies with patchy showers and isolated storms. Severe storms aren't overly likely but localized downpours may induce poor-drainage flooding as already wet soils promote runoff. Temperatures ought to hover in the 70s to, at most, lower to mid 80s... and light and mainly easterly breezes will maintain high humidity levels.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Healthy 40 to 50% shower and heavy storm chances are a daily item between Thursday and Tuesday. If you have outdoor plans, you ought to have an indoor plan as a back-up in case a downpour finds its way to your venue. Prospects for sun to mix with the rain chances ought to be better, though, and accordingly: daily highs should swell to the mid to upper 80s.

TROPICS: Franklin, the first full-fledged hurricane of the Atlantic Basin in 2017, made landfall near Veracruz, Mexico as a Category 1 storm late Wednesday night. Franklin will degenerate over mountainous central Mexico Thursday. Tropical storm formation is possible between the Carolinas and Bermuda this weekend, but even if that should happen, few or no impacts would be likely for the Cape Fear Region.

