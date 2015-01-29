First Alert Forecast: small warm-up, continued shower risk for the weekend

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features daily shower and storm chances. Increasing sun chances yield a modest increase in daily high temperatures, but 80s will likely continue to be much more common than 90s. (Source: WECT)

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two weak and disorganized tropical low pressure systems near the Bahamas. The chance these features develop into significant systems remains low as of Friday morning. (Source: WECT)

South breezes will bathe the Cape Fear Region with humid air Friday. Your afternoon composite forecast model continues to suggest variable clouds, pop-up showers and locally heavy storms, and temperatures in the 80s. (Source: WECT)

A front (the one that helped generate our mostly cloudy and soggy weather week) will yield to the Bermuda High this weekend. With that: better opportunities for sun intervals and a small warm-up. Humidity will continue to foster the development of pop-up showers and storms, too.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variably cloudy skies. Pop-up / south-to-north-moving showers and storms will favor temperatures in the 70s, but any time sun intervals manage to develop ought to allow hotter and steamier 80s to mix in. Breezes will be light and mainly from the south or southwest.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: The weekend and early next week will have relatively healthy 40 to 50% daily shower and storm chances. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies with 80s to around 90 for daily highs. Wednesday and Thursday could possibly feature lower rain chances - stay tuned.

TROPICS: A couple of weak tropical low pressure systems near the Bahamas have small chances to develop into tropical storms this weekend, but major storm development and / or major impacts to the Carolinas continue to appear unlikely with these features.

