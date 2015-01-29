First Alert Forecast: slightly milder Tuesday, wintry Wednesday and Thursday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Potential snow accumulation appears generally limited Wednesday. For places like the Wilmington Metro area, the most likely outcomes are either no snow accumulation or a dusting of snow. (Source: WECT)

A quick and largely moisture-starved system will bring a chance of rain showers changing to snow showers or flurries Wednesday... mainly in the afternoon or early evening. (Source: WECT)

Under sunny or partly sunny skies and amid light breezes, temperatures will likely climb a touch higher Tuesday afternoon than they did Monday afternoon. Expect mainly lower to possibly middle 50s. (Source: WECT)

A high pressure system will deliver dry and slightly milder weather for Tuesday. A dynamic but speedy and moisture-starved storm system will bring falling temperatures and a fleeting chance of precipitation Wednesday. Another warming trend is likely to develop between Thursday and the weekend.

TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Expect sunny or partly cloudy skies Tuesday and variable clouds Tuesday night. Despite light northerly breezes, temperatures are likely to swell to highs in the lower 50s Tuesday afternoon. Mid 30s are a sensible target for lows Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Expect mostly cloudy skies. A passing rain or light snow shower (limited accumulation, if any) will be possible for the afternoon or evening. Amid northwest breezes, temperatures will fight to the 40s Wednesday afternoon before tanking to near 20 late Wednesday night.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Despite abundant sunshine, temperatures will struggle through the 30s to, at best, 40s Thursday. Friday will start in the freezing-cold 20s but slightly milder 50s are likely under bright skies for the afternoon. Even milder 60s could even mix in over the weekend!

