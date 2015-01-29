First Alert Forecast: slightly cooler and unsettled weather pattern continues

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Mild and muggy conditions start off Tuesday morning with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. (Source: WCET)

Although temperatures will be slightly cooler, humidity sticks around allowing the heat index to climb close to 100 degrees Monday and Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

A sluggish or stalling front will focus scattered storms on the Cape Fear Region for much of the upcoming week. Torrential downpours and lightning will be the main, but not exclusive, threats. (Source: WECT)

A sluggish front will focus higher storm chances and lower temperatures. Storms will, at the very least, pose a torrential downpour and lightning threat... but isolated instances and hail and strong wind cannot be ruled-out.

MONDAY NIGHT DETAILS: For the rest of the afternoon and evening expect variably cloudy skies. A shower or strong storm may develop producing heavy rainfall and lightning. Slow-moving storms will be monitored for a localized poor-drainage. Low temperatures tonight will be in the middle to upper 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Though many hours will feature partly cloudy skies, the chance for drenching storms will continue for much of the extended forecast period: near 40% Tuesday, near 50% Wednesday, near 30% Thursday and Friday, near 50% Saturday, and near 30% Sunday. Daily high temperatures will mainly be in the 80s to, at very most, 90s. Temperatures will readily settle back to the 70s during the nights and any times of heavy rain.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not likely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself - Monday or Tuesday. Atlantic tropical storm and hurricane activity usually increases during the upcoming months of August and September. The next tropical storm and hurricane names on the 2017 Atlantic list are Emily and Franklin.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

