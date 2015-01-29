First Alert Forecast: slightly cooler and stormy start to the week

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A frontal boundary will stall across the area allowing the risk for continued showers and storms through the first half of the week. Pop-up storms will mainly present the typical summer hazards of torrential downpours, localized poor-drainage flooding, and intense lightning strikes... but a few instances of strong winds and hail can't be ruled-out totally. For the second half of the week, the "Bermuda High" will rebuild into the region supporting a consistently hot and occasionally stormy weather pattern.

SUNDAY NIGHT HIGHLIGHTS: The chance for a cooling and drenching shower or storm will function 40-50%. Some storms will have the potential to produce heavy downpours, lightning, gusty winds and possibly small hail. Torrential downpours and slow moving storms could pose the threat for ponding on the roads and localized poor-drainage flooding. Low temperatures are expected to be in the 70s with warm south winds.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS : Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the 80s and 90s, the average high being in the low 90s for early-to-mid July. Heat index values could hit the triple digits at times. Rain and storm chances will function between 40-50% Monday and Tuesday, then 30-40% through the week. Nighttime temperatures fall back into the mild 70s.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Four has dissipated into a tropical wave. Environmental conditions - including dry air and stout wind shear - are not especially favorable for significant strengthening but your First Alert Weather team will continue to monitor this system.

